Kaili, money bags found in the house

At the home of the Vice President of the European ParliamentEve Kaili (Socialists & Democrats), arrested in flagrante delicto, bags full of cash would have been found. This is what the Belgian newspaper L’Echo reports. The flagrante delicto is precisely the only reason that allows the judicial authority to detain a MEP without first obtaining the authorization from the European Parliament for the suspension of his immunity. The amount of the money has not yet been quantified. The Echo reports that Kaili’s father was also stopped, also trying to leave with a bag full of banknotes.

The Greek socialist party “Kaili gives up seat”

The Greek Socialist Party (Pasok-Kinal) wants the vice president of the Parliament European, Eva Kaili, arrested yesterday in relation to the corruption case involving Qatar, resigns her seat to the Eurochamber. This was announced by Greek officials. “There is pressure within the party for Ms Kaili give up your seat in the European Parliament,” said a member of the Greek Socialist Party.

“For the moment, he does not intend to give up his seat because he knows that this would lead to the waiver of his parliamentary immunity”, underlined another Greek MP. The president of the Socialist Party of Greece, Nikos Androulakis, told the Antenna TV channel that “Kaili is behaving like a horse of Whorehouse of the New Democracy” (the right in government). “I informed her that she would no longer be a candidate with our party in the next European elections,” she said. insured.

There is a “strong movement in the European Parliament to remove Eva Kaili from the role of vice president”. The vice president of the European Parliament, Dimitrios Papadimoulis (The Left / Gue) writes it in a tweet. “According to EP rules, a decision of the Conference of Presidents with a 60% majority is required first and then the approval of the Plenary with two thirds. Zero tolerance for corruption!” she adds.

