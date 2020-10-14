Before the Madhya Pradesh assembly by-election, Congress-BJP leaders are targeting each other. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a dig at senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath. Vijayvargiya has described both as Chunnu-Munnu saying that only 50-100 people used to attend the rallies held during the assembly elections. Vijayvargiya tightened his arms and told Digvijay and Kamal Nath to the artist.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Both Chunnu-Munnu (Digvijay-Kamal Nath) are such artists that when the Assembly elections were going on, I was also seeing how much crowd in Chunnu and Munnu’s assembly. is. I was seeing that there were sometimes 50 or 100 people in Chunnu-Munnu’s meeting. People did not come to his meeting at all.

Vijayvargiya further said that he then caught Scindiaji and gave his promissory note. He also raised his arms and said that yes we will forgive the debt in eight days. After this, 8 days passed and then eight months, then Scindiaji said that Kamal Nath had told me that the debt will be waived, bonus will be given and unemployed youth will get employment. What happened? So he said, let’s not have money yet, let’s look forward. The BJP general secretary further said that these are Chunnu-Munnu who became a chief minister and one sat in his bungalow with the transfer industry and started counting notes. During the rally, Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen laughing while others on stage were also laughing.

#WATCH | Chunnu and Munnu ie Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath could not manage to attract more than 100 people in their rallies during the last assembly election: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya pic.twitter.com/CV3aHPSlUu – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Salman, Chauhan is better actor than Shahrukh: Kamal Nath

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had said that the kind of acting of the Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also lead the country’s actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Sharma and if Shivraj moves to Mumbai, these two actors will follow him. Will be left. Addressing an election meeting in Bamori in Guna district on Tuesday, Kamal Nath said that Shivraj was the first maternal uncle, but the kind of acting he does, so should the actors of the country Salman and Shah Rukh Sharma. If Shivraj moves to Mumbai, both these actors will also be left behind.