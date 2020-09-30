Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed his hope for justice in the case of Hathras gang rape and murder case. He said that one should be patient. In Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, the vehicle turns anytime. His reference was to the famous Vikas Dubey encounter when the police vehicle was allegedly overturned while transporting the dreaded criminal from MP Ujjain to Kanpur. Recently a similar incident has taken place when the UP Police car carrying 2 accused from Mumbai overturned, in which one accused died on the spot while the other was injured.

‘Must be a little patient … anytime a car overturns’

When reporters questioned Vijayvargiya about the Hathras incident, he said, ‘Look, the accused have been arrested in this. The case is going to fast track court. I think one should be patient. I think everybody will go behind the bars of the accused jail. Because Yogi ji, who is the Chief Minister of the state, the car overturns anytime in his state.

There is tremendous resentment across the country due to the spirit of shaking

There is tremendous resentment across the country about the generosity of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras. On Tuesday, the victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, following which resentment and flare up. Above all, the UP police and administration conducted the funeral of the victim overnight against the wishes of the family. The attacks against the Yogi Adityanath government of UP have intensified. Seeing all-round pressure, the UP government has constituted a three-member SIT headed by the Home Secretary to investigate the matter. To ensure speedy justice, the case will be tried in a fast track court. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and directed strict punishment against the culprits.

On September 14, woman died on 29th

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested 4 accused in this case. All limits of cruelty were crossed with the victim. He had 4 fractures in his throat bones. The spinal cord was also broken. Apart from this, the pagans had also bitten his tongue after his humiliation. However, the Hathras administration, quoting the medical report, is still claiming that the gangrape with the woman has not been confirmed. After struggling for life for 15 days, the victim finally succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. Police arrested Sandeep, Ramu, Luv Kush and Ravi and sent them to jail.