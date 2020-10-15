Kolkata: There is about nine months for the assembly elections in West Bengal, but before that a political ruckus has started in the state. BJP has become very aggressive against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has accused Mamata Banerjee of getting the shooter from Bangladesh to kill the activists. The BJP has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to ABP News, West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ‘TMC is now getting workers killed by the shooter. Till now they used to throw bombs, hanged and called suicide. Now the shooter is being summoned and murdered from Bangladesh. Now the killers from Bangladesh are killing us, then you can understand how adversely the BJP workers are working there.

Kailash Vijayvargiya has also accused Mamata Banerjee of smuggling from Bangladesh. He said, “TMC has very good relations with Bangladesh. Because they are supporters of infiltrators and people of TMC take part in smuggling with them.”

“Bureaucrats also criminalized”

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Earlier there was criminalization of politics, now it is a matter of concern that the bureaucrat has also been criminalized. Both criminalization and smuggler are getting murdered. If CBI investigates then everybody will be exposed. We are not making allegations. This is a very serious charge. That is why we have gone to court and demanded a probe by the CBI. “

The BJP leader further said, “Bureaucracy has also been criminalized in Bengal. Whatever smuggling is happening in the border district, whether it is smuggling of children or smuggling of women or smuggling of cow or fake currency in the country. , TMC people are involved in all these works. “

Manish Shukla accused of killing shooter

BJP councilor Manish Shukla was recently murdered in Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. On this incident, the BJP leader said, “In the past, BJP worker Manish Shukla was killed. Manish Shukla had an armed license, first seized his license, then seized his arm and then he was murdered by a shooter. . “

