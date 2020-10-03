Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the war against rape and come forward to end the crisis of justice in the Hathras gangrape case. Kailash Satyarthi tweeted that what is happening to our daughters is a shame on the country. I humbly appeal to PM Narendra Modi. The entire nation is looking at you to end this crisis of justice for our women and children. I pray you to lead the war against rape. Our daughters need you and we are with you.

Explain that thousands of people of various political and social organizations protested vigorously at Jantar Mantar here on Friday evening to demand justice for the victim of Hathras and demanded the resignation of the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh.

What is happening to our daughters is a matter of national shame. I humbly appeal to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi – The nation looks to you to end this crisis of justice for our women & children. I implore you to lead the war on rape. Our daughters need you and we are all with you. – Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 2, 2020

Students of various universities and people of various organizations including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, Vrinda Karat, Bhim Amir chief Chandrashekhar Azad, MLA Jignesh Mevani, film actress Swara Bhaskar gathered in thousands Demanded justice for the victim of Hathras.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the protest and demanded the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh to take strict action against the culprits. Shri Kejriwal said that he pleaded with the Uttar Pradesh government that those who are guilty should be punished with the harshest punishment, they should be hanged at the earliest. Such a harsh punishment should be given that no one can dare in future.