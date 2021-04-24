Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Brazilian Kaiki Jesus, the “resident” striker of Al-Nasr, led his team to outperform its guest Gulf FC, champions of the second division, with a goal in the friendly experience that brought the two teams together, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club, as part of the latter’s preparations to resume his career in the Arab Gulf League and the final match of the Cup. Chief of state.

The goal against the second league champion, Brazilian striker Kaiki Jesus (20 years), returned to the front with the first team, after fasting from scoring, in the last three matches against Fujairah and Ittihad Kalba, in the Arabian Gulf Cup, and Al Wasl in the second round of the league.

Kaiki Jesus has 3 goals in his overall record, in 20 official matches with the first and under 21 teams for victory, including one goal in the Arab Gulf League against Al-Wahda 2-2 in the 12th round, in addition to two goals in the U-21 League.

For his part, Abdul Rahman Abu Al Shawarib, Chairman of Al Nasr Football Company, received his counterpart Ahmed Abdullah Naqi, Chairman of Gulf FC Club, and congratulated him on the occasion of the team’s crowning of the second division shield, wishing success in the next stage.