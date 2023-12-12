Pop culture in terms of television shows in Japan is quite particular, because when a manga becomes quite popular, that means that some large animation studio will be willing to transfer this story but to a certain format that is more universal, anime. On this occasion the product that they are going to adapt is neither more nor less than Kaiju No. 8, work that little by little has become popular among people around the world.

The story tells us how a simple person who lives in Japanese lands is involved in a conflict that is linked to the appearance of powerful monsters in the city, something similar to the adventures that the legendary monster known as godzilla, but this goes on a much higher scale. And now, he is on a path to stop all types of threats that will have repercussions on the lives of his loved ones and that country in general.

Here is your first teaser:

This is the synopsis of Kaiju No. 8:

In a world plagued by menacing creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japanese Defense Forces to defeat them. “Let's eliminate the Kaiju together.” Kafka became engaged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused her to abandon his life's ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the captain of the 3rd Division of the Defense Forces. As things stand, he is currently not worthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's unwavering determination to join the Defense Forces leaves no room for failure. His perseverance sparks Kafka's ambition to be with Mina as they protect humanity from the Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.

Regarding the release date for this anime, it is mentioned that it will arrive on streaming platforms in April 2024. The one chosen to transmit the chapters week by week will be Crunchyroll.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: Animes like Chainsaw Man may be shaking right now because of what this new show means. It is seen that it will become the new trend, which will surely remain in force for many years in the minds of fans.