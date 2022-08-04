Through a teaser trailer released on the official social channels of the comic series, the animated transposition of the manga has been confirmed. KAIJU No. 8 from Naoya Matsumotopublished in Italy by Star Comics (here our review of the first volume).

The anime that will narrate the vicissitudes of Kafka Hibinocommitted to concealing his powers within the Japanese self-defense forces and at the same time protecting the population from destructive Kaiju, does not yet have details such as a launch window or the studio that will take care of the animations. We can only admire a very special teaser trailer with photos from the real world.

KAIJU No. 8 – Anime Teaser

In Japan’s KAIJU No. 8 the gigantic monsters known as Kaiju suddenly appeared bringing death and destruction. The Special Defense Teams set up to fight them, they can count on national heroes like la bella Mina Ashinocommander of the Third Unit and childhood friend of the protagonist, Kafka Hibino. The latter, unfortunately, was unable to enter the ranks of modern heroes and was content with taking care of the removal and disposal of monster carcasses. However, the encounter with a strange monster will rekindle hope in him, giving him the powers of the frightening monsters that he will find himself fighting from here on out.

