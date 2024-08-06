The official website of the animated adaptation of KAIJU No.8taken from the manga by Naoya Matsumotoannounced that the season 2 will debut during the 2025. In addition, the production of an original episode called “Hoshina’s Day Off” it’s a movie which will summarize the events of the first season.

The special episode and the movie will be released together in Japanese theaters in 2025. The second season will be distributed in the West by Crunchyroll.

KAIJU No. 8 Season 2 – Teaser trailer

Source: official site Street Anime News Network