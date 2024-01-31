













Kaiju No. 8 launches new illustration and prepares us for its premiere in April 2024









It is worth noting that said illustration of Kaiju No. 8 It is accompanied by the message that we already know and that is that this animation will come out in April 2024 and we are also invited to learn about the adventures of Kafka, Leno and Kikoru.

The X account for this anime has not stopped publishing information and it is even emphasized that it will be at the Anime Japan event that much more information and details about this animation will be revealed. This presentation will take place on March 24 at Tokyo Big Sight.

Also, let's not lose sight of the fact that this anime will be under the supervision of IG Production and will eventually be available on the Crunchyroll service, which will make it much easier to watch.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

In the anime Kaiju No. 8, the world is full of menacing creatures called Kaiju and Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in Japan's defense force dedicated to eliminating them.

Kafka promises his childhood friend Mina Ashiro that he will put an end to these beings. Over time, life circumstances forced the two to go their separate ways, a detail that caused him to abandon his ambitions.

Kafka then works at Monster Sweeper, a company dedicated to cleaning up everything that happens after these monsters are wiped out. On his side, Mina Ashiro is the captain of the third division of the defense forces.

Kafka ends up crossing paths with Reno Ichikawa who has every determination to join the defense forces where there is no room for failure. This makes Kafka have the ambition to pursue his dreams again.

