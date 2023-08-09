













Kaiju No. 8: The shonen that is positioned to break 2024

What will Kaiju No. 8 be about?

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a Japan full of different types of monsters. There are special forces that eradicate them, the Defense Corps; in addition to another team that is in charge of cleaning up the dangerous and enormous remains after the fall of the monsters, the Monster Sweeper.

Kafka Hibino is a 32-year-old young man who is dedicated to cleaning the city of the bodies of the kaiju.. However, this was not always what she wanted to do, she originally aspired to have a position in the military, just like her childhood friend Mina Ashiro.

Mina Ashiro is younger than him and in addition to managing to join the armed forces that protect civilians, she is also a young promise who shines among high-ranking generals.

One ordinary day, after Kafka remembers his partner thanks to the news, he will meet Ichikawa Reno, a young man who joined the cleaning forces and who aspires to belong to the armed forces.

He will soon discover that Kafka, his senpai, is frustrated in his current situation and that he has little time to achieve his goal, because Applicants to the armed forces have the age limit of 33 years (yes, that magic number).

Besides this, Kafka remembers the promise he made to Mina Ashirothis implied that he would accompany her on the journey of becoming part of the armed forces.

However, when he finally decides to run again, he and his partner are attacked by a kaiju. Both will manage to escape and forge a special bond. After this, in the hospital the true event that will start the story will happen.

“When Gregor Samsa woke up one morning, after a restless dream, he found himself in his bed turned into a monstrous insect”… (The metamorphosis, Franz Kafka).

While lying in the hospital bed next to Ichikawa Reno, a small kaiju (the part of one or the fragmented version of it) will force him to gobble it up. Immediately will turn into a humanoid version of a kaiju.

Notably kaiju monsters are usually huge and more reptilian looking. So Kafka’s version is very different and even somewhat impossible.

Obviously, the military forces will start looking for this kaiju that could never go unnoticed. However, even though he has unreasonable strength and grotesque appearance, Kafka is still the person who wants to join the defense corps with his young partner.

Due to this, he will try to keep his identity hidden while he goes through the process to become part of the Defense Corps.

When is Kaiju No. 8 coming out?

The new trailer for the series revealed part of the action-packed sequences alongside the release date.

Kaiju No. 8 will hit our screens next April 2024. The anime will have the Production IG guarantee seal

The main voice cast is as follows:

Masaya Fukunishi (Ken Ryuguji of Tokyo Revengers) as Kafka Hibino.

Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima in Seishun Buta Yarou Wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo MinaiNobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen) voicing Mina Ashiro.

Wataru Kato (Rentarō Aijō in 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You) will play Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8: What kind of delivery is it?

Kaiju No. 8 eIt is a kind of shonen, it is the backbone of Kafka’s life and will raise different ideological crises for him and those around him. However, the manga is not limited to this, it will be accompanied by a extraordinary humor that coexists with loss, pain and frustration.

Violence, laughter and possibilities emerge from Naoya Matsumoto’s new proposal. Kaiju No. 8 It is a story narrated in a very particular refreshing way, which shines for its edges full of darkness and humor.

the landscape of Kaiju No. 8 It is sinister, like the world, but laughter will not be lacking, just like today.

What does Kaiju mean?

Remember that the word with a more specific translation could be strange beast either giant beast, but it is more usual to find the interpretation of the word as monster.

More Work From Kaiju No. 8 Author: Naoya Matsumoto

Other titles by Naoya Matsumoto are as follows:

Pochi & Kuro – 2017

Nekko Wappa– 2022

Kaiju No. 8 – 2020

The distribution and translation license of Kaiju No. 8 is in charge of Comic Planet.

In Japan, the manga has achieved extraordinary sales, since 2022 it was positioned, but currently it has eleven million copies circulating.

Kaiju No. 8 is the new anime promise for 2024. The expectations are high and it seems that it remains within the spectrum of the dark shonenfull of blood, absurdity and suffering tinged with a simple and nuclear happiness.

And you, do you also expect Kaiju No. 8?

