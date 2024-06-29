The team behind the anime Kaiju No 8 announced that this will have a sequel. The announcement took place after the broadcast of the last episode of the first, ‘Kafka Hibino’which aired on June 29 as scheduled.

However, there was no information about whether it will be a regular season made up of episodes or actually one or more OVAs and even a movie. In that sense, all that remains is to wait for more details.

In addition to confirming the sequel to the anime Kaiju No. 8 There was also the revelation that another voice actor will be part of the cast. In this case we are referring to Kōki Uchiyama, who will play Gen Harumi.

Harumi is the seventh captain of the First Defense Force Division and is one of the most powerful combatants in the series. He is one of the main characters in the story created by mangaka Naoya Matsumoto.

Fountain: Production IG

To the point that it has its own spin-off or derivative manga, Kaiju No 8: B-Sidewhich tells a little more about its story. There was no information about when the anime sequel will be available.

There are also no details about whether the same production team or cast will participate again. However, it is quite likely that this is the case, especially given how quickly the confirmation came. The work done so far is satisfactory.

Production IG is the studio that was in charge of the anime of Kaiju No. 8 and it would not be appropriate to change hands for its sequel.

In this sense he also had the support of Studio Khara, the same one as Evangelionwho was responsible for the designs of the kaiju or monsters that appear in the animation.

Fountain: Production IG

It is thanks to the great talent of the members of both animation houses that the world created by Matsumoto could become a reality.

Apart from Kaiju No. 8 We have more anime information at TierraGamer.