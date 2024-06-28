Kaiju No. 8 is the dark shonen from Shuēisha that arrived this spring with all its splendor, it could fill one of the vacancies and take all the attention of the audience, between action and laughter, it seems that the series meets the expectations of the fans. Chapter 12 shows us the brand new fight between Kafka and Captain Shinomiya, the animation is excellent and it seems that we could discover something new about Hibino. The tension is intense.

Currently the manga of Kaiju No. 8 is in serialization under the publishing label of Shuēisha, so each chapter in Spanish is edited and published through Sleeve Plus. There you can read the work for free and legally.

Kaiju No. 8 is written and illustrated by Matsumoto Naoya. Yungblud’s opening “Abyss” has caused a stir because it is the performance of a British soloist; In addition, it featured unusual 3D animation in anime installments.

On the other hand, The ending “Nobody” was performed by OneRepublican American band, which caused outrage among the fandom that was divided both accusing and defending the decisions of the proposed musical themes and the idea of ​​​​Japanese nationalism and identity.

When does Kaiju No. 8 episode 12 come out?

On Saturday, June 29, episode 12 of Kaiju No. 8.

Chapter number 11 of Kaiju No. 8 was titled “Not the kaiju. 8 is captured” and presented us with a Kafka surrendered before the Defense Forces. Our beloved protagonist is prey to the chaos that exists at the base and in his head, he thinks that all of his colleagues feel betrayed and that they hate him.

Captain Shinomiya demands the surrender of the kaiju and Mina, the captain of the third division, agrees. However, when he is finally alone with Kafka, he tells him that he is gathering information to prove that he is a good soldier and that he is human, adding that no one in the defense corps to which he belongs sees him as an enemy.

Kafka steels himself and asks Mina if she can still make an effort to be by his side, to which the girl replies that she has been waiting for him all this time.Kafka’s tears adorn his face before he is captured at a new base.

Throughout the chapter we realize that How come everyone tries to intercede for Kafka?from Mina to Kikoru who goes straight to see her father and asks him to give her a chance to prove that he is human, the captain refuses the first time, but we don’t see what he responds to his daughter’s second request.

Captain Shinomiya appears in front of Kafka and puts on his gloves made from kaiju number two., they present us with an impressive battle full of action and special effects! Hibino is torn apart again and again by the captain’s fists. Being at a breaking point, Kafka’s body transforms without his will and it seems that the kaiju does not. 8 wants to take control of Hibino’s body. What could happen now?

As Kafka’s body prepares to kill Kikoru’s father, the boy’s mind is in complete chaos, but perhaps a scream from Kikoru will give him the strength he needs to remember that he is human and thus be able to regain control of his body.

The last chapter of the season will reveal mysteries while filling us with action.

What time does Kaiju No. 8 episode 12 come out?

Kaiju No. 8 It is delivered in simulcast format, but these depend on your time zone. Due to the differences in release, I’ll leave you the times for various places in Latin America.

Mexico: 9:30 am

El Salvador: 9:30 am

Guatemala: 9:30 am

Costa Rica: 9:30 am

Nicaragua: 9:30 am

Honduras: 9:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am

Ecuador: 10:30 am

Panama: 10:30 am

Peru: 10:30 am

Dominican Republic: 11:30 am

Puerto Rico: 11:30 am

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Cuba: 11:30 am

Argentina: 12:30 pm

Uruguay: 12:30 pm

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 pm

And you, where will you see Kafka’s new uprising from? What will happen to him? What decision will Captain Shinomiya make?

Where can I watch Kaiju No. 8 chapter 12?

In Latin America, Kaiju No. 8 is in the hands of the exclusive distribution of Crunchyroll, which also performs dubbing into Latin American Spanish. However, in Japan, the dark shonen originally and officially premieres on TV Tokyo’s TXN.

Source: Production IG

Other memorable Spring 2024 titles found on the platform are A Condition Called Love —which ended with twelve episodes— and Wind Breaker—which ended with thirteen and has already announced its second season for 2025—. In the fall he will return Blue Lock and the summer anime have already been announced.

Kaiju No. 8 It has been published since 2020 in SHUĒISHA’s Jump Comics, The series currently contains twelve compilation volumes and 110 manga chapters. You can read the latest chapter legally and for free. here. The episodes premiere every Thursday at 9 in the morning.

We recommend: Test: Kaiju No. 8 – What character are you according to your personality

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

Kafka Hibino’s adventure is set in a Tokyo that is full of kaiju, enormous alien creatures whose whereabouts are unknown, but whose mystery is slowly revealed.

The need to confront them forced humanity to create a military force that is responsible for eliminating the monsters and protecting the citizens. The militia has developed special weapons and specialized bases.

While the problem is huge and there will be a lot of chaos, Kaiju No. 8 It begins by focusing on a couple of young children who make a promise in their childhood: they want join the Defense Forces to protect Tokyo together, They think that if they hold hands, they will not fear anything and will be able to protect all their loved ones.

However, time passes and While Mina manages to become the captain of the Third Division at the age of 27, her friend Kafka does not have that kind of physical ability and remains in the cleaning section, And although she likes to help in any way she can, she has not yet given up on the dream of fighting alongside her friend.

Although he doesn’t seem frustrated by the situation, it still has a bitter aftertaste because he clearly has the makings of a hero—his kind and brave heart—and he also struggles with the idea of ​​having failed his best friend.

When a new employee, Reno, a somewhat haughty young man, enters the cleaning section, Kafka will catch the lost breath of his dream; In addition, a bug, which turns him into a special monster, will remind him that he is still too early to give up.so with a new power, he will be able to try again to enter the Defense Force. It’s never too late to try again!

As a half-kaiju, Kafka is accepted into the military organization; and in theory he would have to keep the double identity hidden from him while he follows his path as a soldier to reach Mina, but it seems that he is not very good at keeping secrets or protecting only himself…

Kaiju No. 8 is the new dark shonen that could occupy one of Shuēisha’s most important seats, now that the titles as My Hero Academia.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.