Star Comics has released all the details for the arrival in Italy of volume 1 of KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE!work of Spica Aoki. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next March 5th at the launch price of €6.50 for the regular edition or €7.90 for the Variant Cover.

By purchasing it at participating comic shops it will also be possible to receive it for free, while stocks last StarKit which will include a shopper, a poster, a bookmark and a transparent PVC postcard.

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE: when a girl's feelings risk razing Tokyo to the ground! Not the usual teenage love story… volume 1 is also coming in a Variant Cover edition THE kaiju are undoubtedly one of the most iconic elements of Japanese pop culture: enormous creatures busy fighting each other or threatening mankind with their immense destructive potential. But none of them resemble the protagonist of KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE! This new, very sweet one romantic manga with an edge will arrive in comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from March 5th with his first volumeavailable in edition REGULAR (Also in digital format) and also with a wonderful VARIANT COVER. By purchasing the title in participating comic shops, readers will receive the StarKit containing shoppers, Transparent PVC postcard, poster And bookmark with exclusive illustrations dedicated to the series. School life isn't easy when you're Kuroe Akaishi: this girl, in fact, suffers from one particular condition that transforms some parts of his body into those of a powerful man kaiju in response to strong emotional stimuli. This pushed Kuroe to be an outcast in class and to live by always trying to maintain a low profile. One day, however, a boy becomes interested in her, and not just any one: Arata Minami, in fact, is among the most popular kids in school! It will be hard for poor Kuroe to allow herself the luxury of hoping for a love story, when too many emotions can mean a transformation into kaiju and the potential destruction of Tokyo! At first sight, KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE It seems like a normal romantic comedy which showcases common themes and elements of the genre, but Kuroe's tendency to transform into a huge kaiju completely shuffles the cards on the tableintroducing an emotional tension which, at its maximum peak, results in action-packed scenes. The whole is made harmonious by the excellent designshigh quality, can depict sweet and expressive characters and at the same time the fierce shape kaiju by Kuroe. Not by chance, KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE received a nomination for “Great Graphic Novels for Teens” fromAmerican Library Association for two consecutive years (in 2020 and 2021). To find out more and discover the first pages of the story, it is available a free online preview. KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 1 (UP n. 232) Spica Aoki

12.8×18, paperback, with overfill, b/w and col., pp. 176, €6.50

Release date: 03/05/2024 in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format

ISBN 9788822646361 KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 1 VARIANT COVER EDITION (UP VARIANT n. 232) Spica Aoki

12.8×18, paperback, with overfill, b/w and col., pp. 176, €7.90

Release date: 03/05/2024 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

