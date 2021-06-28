Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) is a light novel published by Kadokawa that tells the story of Keare, a healing wizard who always received abuse from his comrades. Finally, he manages to use a powerful spell to turn back time and take revenge at his own hands.

This adaptation was broadcast by AT-X on Japan and it was not re-broadcast officially in the West until very recently due to its explicit content (both violent and sexual), which forced the censoring of certain scenes. However, the censorship he had Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) has been left behind in the Blu-ray version.

What does Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) bring in its new Blu-ray version?

This version of Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) was released on March 23 and will include the uncensored series, a booklet of explicit illustrations and a CD with the songs performed by the original voices for $ 125. In addition, you can include the version with a dakimakura double view for $ 221.

But, what differences does this version bring with the version seen in the anime that has already been a success in Europe Y Japan?

Number 1 Selling on Amazon Germany

In addition to fixes in some animations, this version of Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) it has variations when compared one by one. AnmoSugoi points out that the facial expressions of its protagonists, as well as reactions that make their reactions explicit, were modified.

Also, it has small scenes that will be corrected in this version, will you buy this hentai version of this anime?

