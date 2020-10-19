Mohammad Kaif, assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, said on Monday that his team’s focus in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be on achieving the target as they have so far defended their scores well. Delhi have won seven out of nine matches so far but one of the two matches they have lost was against Sunrisers Hyderabad in chasing the target.

On 29 September against Sunrisers, Shreyas Iyer’s team could not achieve the target of 163 runs but in their last match on Saturday, they managed to reach the target of 180 runs of Chennai Super Kings.

Read, Dhoni achieved special status, became the first player to play 200 matches in IPL

Kaif said on the eve of the match against Kings XI Punjab, ‘We are very happy right now because we lost to Sunrisers in the first match we chased. We were not able to reach the target of 160 but we did well against Chennai. This goal was difficult to achieve.

He said, ‘We are still not able to achieve well in the tournament. Our team is such that is defending its score well. Our bowlers have done very well so far.



Former Indian cricketer Kaif said, “To win a tournament like IPL, you have to perform all-round. If you bat first then you have to make a big score, which we have been doing in this tournament so far. But if you bat later, then you should also be able to score goals.