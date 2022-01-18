In chapter 1037 of one piece, the fight between luffy and kaido about Onigashima It reached a climatic point that we were waiting for, both combatants are giving their all as they have not done in a long time. In fact, he is the dictator of Wano who admits that… actually appreciates the straw hat pirate?

In case you haven’t been on the lookout for the previous chapters, Luffy has fought fiercely against the dictator of Wano for a long time and each time he gets more used to the type of fight of his great enemy. This fight has caused so much damage that the building has begun to collapse.

But what is most surprising is that although the future of Wano in chapter 1037 of one piece, both pirates are enjoying the fight. In fact, Kaido He has started drinking himself drunk since the previous installment of the manga, showing us a side never seen before of this dictator.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

In the hard fight in the SkullDome for the release of Wano, his fans would never have expected that Kaido Y Luffy They had fun fighting each other, even more so after the straw hat pirate suffered so much in the first two battles against him. Also, in chapter 1037 of one piece we saw the dictator completely drunk and emotional.

One Piece 1037: Kaido vs. Luffy, a fun fight

But, contrary to what it might seem (and that, in fact, the Luffy considered), Kaido he is not getting drunk because he thinks his enemy is not strong enough or because victory is assured. In One Piece 1037, starts drinking because it’s his way of celebrating that he finally has a fight like he hasn’t had in a long time. Kaido respects Luffy as his adversary.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

In addition, the festival Onigashima It’s still standing, so I didn’t want to miss out on this opportunity to drink either. Maybe, Kaido he hadn’t gotten this excited in a fight since his confrontations with oden of the Akazaya, this has been made clear to us throughout the wano’s bow in which he continues to mourn his loss. is surprised to see him, but Kaido says that he is drinking because he is having fun. Chapter 1037 of one piece shows us that the best of this war is yet to come.

