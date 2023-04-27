Et is a quarter to one on Thursday afternoon when the drama of the day in Berlin begins. Kai Wegner is terrified. The results of the first ballot have just been announced in the Berlin House of Representatives. He should make the CDU chairman the governing mayor of the capital. That failed miserably. Wegner only gets 71 votes in the first ballot. That’s nine fewer votes than the 80 he needs. And there are 15 fewer votes than the CDU and SPD have in the House of Representatives.

Many members of the black-red coalition must have refused to vote for the mayoral candidate. Either almost half of the 34 SPD deputies voted against Wegner, or some from the CDU refused to vote for him. It was considered possible from the outset that the February election winner would not get all 86 votes from the CDU and SPD.

Some observers had previously suspected that the 80 votes required for an absolute majority would not come together in the first ballot. After all, only a good 54 percent of the SPD members had voted for this coalition in the member vote. But this vote is like a catastrophe for Wegner – and the planned black-red alliance.

Wowereit also failed at first

The session is interrupted by Parliament President Cornelia Seibeld from the CDU, the parliamentary groups withdraw to deliberations, there are, it is said, discussions and test votes. From the CDU it is said that the parliamentary group has stood. However, Wegner has brought some people from outside into his Senate, some might feel left out. For many years, the CDU was characterized by trench warfare. Most recently, however, the party had distinguished itself by its unity, even if it was clear internally that some would have preferred to make an alliance with the Greens rather than with the Social Democrats.



Long wait: Wegner and Giffey during the vote count after the second ballot

Either way, suspicion falls on the deputies of the party in which almost half of the members rejected the alliance with the CDU. The vote in the first ballot is also a disaster for Franziska Giffey and Raed Saleh, who had pushed through the result of the member vote with great personal commitment and showed themselves very relieved on Sunday in Kurt-Schumacher-Haus despite the rather close outcome. The result was “strong,” Saleh said, and justified the statement by saying that the majority of almost a thousand yes votes made up as many members as his entire SPD district association in Spandau had members. When asked how he would ensure the SPD voted unanimously this Thursday, Saleh said all MPs would submit to the vote of the party majority. You think, as Berliners say.







According to reports from the SPD parliamentary group, only two members of parliament said they had said no to Wegner. Did the others conspire? And is it not just about Wegner, but about getting rid of Giffey and Saleh, as many in the Berlin SPD want? The CDU MP Burkhard Dregger is interviewed by the RBB during the break in the meeting. He prefers not to talk about the result at all. A governing mayor will be elected today. Point. Hopefully, he adds later. The opposition scoffs. “The first defeat of the Wegner-Giffey Senate. 15 votes below coalition majority. And the chaos that Giffey thought he had to end begins,” writes Carsten Schatz, chairman of the left faction, on Twitter.