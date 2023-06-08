Kahovka dam destruction | Zelenskyi barked at the UN and the Red Cross: “I am shocked”

According to Zelensky, Russian soldiers have fired at Ukrainian rescuers, who have also tried to help the soldiers to safety from the flooded areas.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has criticized the slow action of the UN and the Red Cross in handling the disaster caused by the Kahovka dam failure.

Zelenskyi considers the actions of both parties unsuccessful.

“The disaster happened hours ago and they are still not here,” Zelenskyi told the Germans Bild– and Die Welt for magazines as well as To Politico at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday. Reuters also reports on the matter.

“We have not received an answer from them. I am shocked,” Zelenskyi continued.

According to Zelenskyi, Russian soldiers have fired at Ukrainians who are trying to evacuate people from the flooded areas under Russian control on the east side of the Dnieper River.

“They shoot as soon as our helpers try to save them,” he said.

Both Ukraine and Russia have estimated that floodwaters threaten up to 80 residential areas on both sides of the Dnieper River.

Zelenskyi told reporters that there are bodies floating in the floodwaters of the Kahovka dam that have not yet been recovered.

“People and animals have died. People can see drowned people floating in the water from the roofs of the houses. At the moment, it is very difficult to get people to evacuate from the occupied part of the Kherson region,” Zelenskyi said.

According to the president, the scale of the disaster will become clearer in a few days, when the water has receded.

Mixed Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of blowing up the Kahovka dam. The dam was destroyed on Tuesday morning.

One of the direct consequences of the destruction of the Kahovka dam affecting military operations is the widening of the Dnieper River. Experts have estimated that the river basin can widen into a lake up to five kilometers wide.

Ukraine has blamed Russia for blowing up the dam. According to Ukraine, Russia’s motive would thus be to contain Ukraine’s counterattack.

“They [venäläiset] understand very well that they are losing this battle,” Zelenskyi told Politico.

Zelenskyi justified Russia’s guilt by the fact that the Kahovka dam has been under the control of Russian forces since the beginning of the war of aggression.

“All this is happening in the territory occupied by Russia.”

Zelenskyi told a press conference that he had already warned the Western allies a year ago about the possibility that the Russians would try to blow up the dam.

“The Russians are afraid of our counterattack. They are trying by all means to make it difficult to liberate the territories belonging to Ukraine. They did not think twice that the flood damage would also extend to the territories they occupied,” Zelenskyi said and continued:

“I don’t see any other reasons for this activity.”