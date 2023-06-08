Kahovka dam destruction | Zelenskyi barked at aid organizations – This is how SPR responds to criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi criticized aid organizations for their slowness. According to SPR, they were helping at the scene of the dam destruction immediately on Tuesday.

Red Risti has been helping the authorities with the disaster caused by the Kahovka dam failure since Tuesday. The dam located in the southern part of Ukraine in the Kherson region was destroyed the night before Tuesday. The destruction has caused extensive flooding and destruction.

“The staff and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were there right in the morning to assist with the evacuation and transport to the evacuation transports,” says the head of the Finnish Red Cross (SPR)’s international aid operations Tiina Saarikoski.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi criticized on Wednesday The activities of the UN and the Red Cross to slow down.

“The disaster happened hours ago and they are still not here,” Zelenskyi said.

Saarikoski according to it is unclear what the president is referring to.

“At least in the territory administered by Ukraine, the Red Cross has been helping from the beginning of the flood.”

Russia has occupied part of the Kherson region. The organizations have once again tried to reach the areas by negotiating, so that help could be delivered.

“At the moment, we only have a little information about the destruction from the side of the territory controlled by Russia. There is also little information on how people have been able to be helped.”

SPR has been supporting Ukraine since 2014. The amount of support was increased when Russia invaded the country in the spring of 2022 and the frozen situation escalated. Over the course of more than a year, monetary aid, accommodation and medical supplies, among other things, have been sent to the country.

After the escalation of the conflict, there have been a total of around 70 SPR aid workers in the country. At the moment there is only one of them in the country.

If there is a request from the International Red Cross, Finland is ready to send more aid workers to the country.

Kherson in the area, as in other combat areas, relief work is emergency assistance such as providing food and medicine and health care.

According to Saarikoski’s view, the destruction of the Kahovka dam will not cause a change in the aid or supplies offered. For example, there is no increased need for sending rubber boats. It is more about allocating the resources already in the country to the area of ​​acute crisis.

“What happened brings one more challenge to the country in the midst of all the humanitarian crisis and distress. Now we are evacuating people in rubber boats from the middle of the flood, because the water is so high in some places that not all people can get out of their apartments. Of course, it brings its own special feature to the operation for a while. We don’t yet know the medium- and long-term impact on, for example, the water system.”

