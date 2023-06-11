Kahovka dam destruction | Ukraine: Dam waters turning the Black Sea coast into an “animal graveyard”

The waters released by the destruction of the Kahovka dam carry mines and other explosives along the Dnieper River towards the Black Sea.

in Kherson According to the Ukrainian authorities, the water masses released by the destroyed Kahovka dam last week are falling in many places.

However, the waters have carried with them scrap, mines and explosives as well as other substances harmful to the environment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine described news channel CNN that the effects of ecocide, i.e. natural destruction, are “creepy”. According to the ministry, the Black Sea coast is turning into a “landfill and animal cemetery.”

Beneath the flood waters is the governorate of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudinin more than 2,700 people were evacuated. According to him, the water level has dropped by 26 centimeters by Sunday in the areas controlled by Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, 35 people are still missing in Ukrainian-controlled areas, seven of whom are children. Five deaths have been confirmed so far.

To the area people have been instructed to drink only bottled water, and swimming and fishing are also prohibited. According to Prokudin, more than ten times the amount of harmful substances compared to the approved levels has been measured in the waters of the area.

UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths told the news agency AP that up to 700,000 people are in need of drinking water after the destruction of the dam.

He also warned that the destruction of fertile farmland and an internationally important granary will lead to higher food prices, lower export volumes and a reduction in the amount of food, which will affect millions of people.

“The truth is that we are only beginning to realize the magnitude of the effects of the act.”

According to Griffiths, the UN has managed to reach 30,000 people in the flooded areas controlled by Ukraine. Russia has not allowed the UN into the territories it occupies. However, the organization is said to be actively discussing the matter with the Russian administration.