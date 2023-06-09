Kahovka dam destruction | The water was already flowing, but in the occupied area there was a message of “enormous happiness” – this is how the events progressed moment by moment

On Tuesday, the Russian authorities in the occupied area of ​​Kherson communicated for a long time that the situation is under control and there is no need for evacuations. On Thursday, the first victims of the flood were reported.

Loose the water masses that got in engulfed dozens of population centers in the Kherson area, when The Kahovka dam broke early Tuesday.

On the north side of the river, which is held by Ukraine, evacuations were started in the morning.

On the Russian-occupied southern side, however, the occupation authorities still claimed until late Tuesday morning that there was no need for large evacuations and that the situation and the rising water level were under control.

Two days after the dam broke, a cry for help was heard on a social media group from Russian-controlled areas:

“If you have rubber boats, air mattresses and a sincere heart, please come and help. The situation is very critical.”

On Wednesday an American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote that the performance of the occupation administration has been weak and inconsistent. According to leaked information, the soldiers fled, leaving residents waiting for help on the roofs of their houses without drinking water. On Thursday, there were news about the first casualties in the occupied territory.

What exactly happened?

On Wednesday, a local resident waded in floodwater up to his waist in the Russian-occupied Nova Kahovka.

Videowhich seem like a broken dam, began to spread in social media Tuesday morning.

According to the Russian news agency Tass, the dam started to break at around 2 am. It said the reason was “numerous strikes by the Ukrainian army” that damaged the dam.

Ukraine’s narrative was different.

“Today at 2:50 a.m. Russian terrorists blew up the structures of the Kahovka hydroelectric power plant from the inside,” wrote the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi In Telegram.

The Southern Operations Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook, that the information about the break of the dam reached the duty officer at 2:50 a.m. The exact time for the update is unknown.

Also the Ukrainian power utility Ukrhidrenerho toldthat the hydropower plant “was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion in the engine room”.

The Kyiv Independent reported about it for the first time after seven in the morning. of HS In Ukraine monitoring the information was for the first time at 6.51 am.

Occupied the Russian authorities in the regions woke up in the morning without an action plan.

Around six in the morning, an authority appointed by the Russian occupation regime, the mayor of Nova Kahovka Vladimir Leontievdenied to the Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti the information about the dam breaking.

Leontiev called them “nonsense”.

According to him, it was “quiet and peaceful everywhere” in the city.

A little before seven in the morning, Ria Novosti reported that the dam had broken “due to damage”. It did not say the cause of the damage.

Later in the morning it said that half of the dam’s 28 support structures had broken.

Before seven, the Ukrainian governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin told about the start of evacuations In Telegram. According to Prokudin, about 16,000 people lived in the most critical flood areas, controlled by Ukraine, on the north side of the river. They began to be evacuated early on Tuesday.

Prokudin estimated that in the Ukrainian-controlled north of the Dnieper, the flood risk extended to eight areas, one of which was an island off the city of Kherson and other population centers along the river.

The Ukrainian authorities said that the flood water would reach a critical level within five hours, i.e. by the early afternoon.

HS called the city at nine in the morning, when the evacuations were well underway. Evacuations were carried out by buses. In the morning, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced that the Russian troops fired upon the evacuees from the city of Kherson with artillery.

During the morning, Ukrainian Railways also started its first evacuation ride from the city of Kherson.

Volunteers helped with evacuations in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Thursday.

Russian occupying the south side of the Dnieper, official information about the dam breaking and its effects traveled more slowly.

At seven in the morning Ria Novosti reported a clarification from the Russian mayor Leontyev, who denied that the dam had broken: the upper part of the dam had broken, but not the dam itself. The water below the dam had risen 2.5 meters, Leontjev said.

At half past six, Leontiev said A cup according to that there would be no need to evacuate anyone from Nova Kahovka – but further down along the Dnieper it could come into question in some settlements.

At seven o’clock, Leontiev said that the dam had been damaged by the Ukrainian night strikes and that the water was flowing out of control.

Half past seven Tass announced the partial failure of the Kahovka dam and warned that, according to the rescue authorities, the flood could cover 80 residential centers.

300 houses could be flooded and Crimea’s water supply could suffer due to the dam breaking, Leontiev announced before eight.

Read more: “Everything is calm,” the Russian mayor announced – soon the water had risen 10 meters

Situation is under control and the water level is “controlled”, announced at eight in the morning Vladimir Saldothe Russian leader of the Kherson region.

At 8:19 a.m., the Russian leadership of the region published In Telegram announcement about the dam failure. It quoted Leontyev as saying that the upper part of the hydroelectric power station was hit several times at 2 am.

“But the dam hasn’t broken, and that’s a huge blessing.”

Screenshot from the official Telegram channel of the Kherson Region occupation administration. Its first message on Tuesday after the dam broke was published at 8:19 am. In a press release, the Russian governor of the city of Nova Kahovka, Vladimir Leontiev, says that “the dam has not broken, and that is a huge blessing”. The bulletin asks not to panic and not to rely on unconfirmed information.

According to the release, the water level had risen in some residential areas along the river. However, the dam would have been built in such a way that it would not be possible for large amounts of water to escape at once.

“So the situation is not critical,” the release states.

There was also no danger to life, announced the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region Andrei Alekseenko in the same bulletin.

However, it pointed out that “if the situation worsens, we ask everyone to be ready to evacuate.” This particularly concerned the residents of Kozatši Laher, Nova Majatška, Olešky, Kardašinka, Hola Pystan and Zburjivka. All of them are located along the Dnieper River in the floodplain.

8:45 a.m Ria reported that, according to the FSB, Ukraine had used a “dirty bomb”.

Before By nine, according to the authorities, the water had already risen five meters in Nova Kahovka, and the islands further downstream had been completely covered by water.

At nine, Aleksejenko, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, announced In Telegramthat the situation was “completely under control”.

9:45 a.m Ria published aerial photos where the center of Nova Kahovka was under water.

Published on the Telegram channel of the city administration on video The Russian mayor Leontiev said that the main street of Nova Kahovka was under water, the water level had risen over ten meters and evacuations were underway. According to Leontjev, the water rise could continue up to 12 meters. He emphasized that there is no panic.

According to Leontjev, the video was shot at 10:15 a.m.

The center of Nova Kahovka, which is occupied by Russia, was flooded during the day on Tuesday.

Kherson Vladimir Saldo, the leading authority in the occupied territory, announced at eleven In Telegramthat there is no need for large evacuations.

Just half an hour away on the channel of the Kherson region was shared official evacuation instructions.

At 11:43 a.m. the occupation administration of the Kherson region distributed official information about evacuations and phone numbers for evacuation questions. Screenshot from the Telegram channel of the occupation administration.

Twelve o’clock Ria reported that flooding had begun in the town of Hola Prystan in the Dnieper Delta.

At the same time in the Nova Kahovka area was announced local emergency. The city was got under water, Mayor Leontiev said.

In the afternoon, a little before half past two, the Russian administration of the Kherson region announced evacuations “due to the sudden rise of the water level”. After this, information about evacuations and temporary accommodation began to come from the Russian administration at a more frequent rate.

At half past two According to the local administration, there were already three settlement centers in the Nova Kahovka area completely afloat.

Only after three in the afternoon, the occupation administration announcedthat the evacuations in Nova Kahovka are underway and that the number of evacuation buses will be increased.

Advisor to the local administration of Kherson, Ukraine Serhi Hlanin according to the residents of the occupied flood zones on the east bank were waiting for evacuation help on the roofs of their houses, without food or drinking water. Russian soldiers left their positions and fled when the flood hit, Hlan writes on Facebook.

A resident wades in his apartment in Russian-occupied Nova Kahovka.

Two days after the dam broke, Telegram was flooded with messages supporting the view of leaving civilians to fend for themselves in Russian-controlled areas.

For example, the inhabitants of the village of Zburjivka, located in the lower reaches of the Dnieper River, and the surrounding area to the group the following messages appeared on Thursday morning:

7:37 a.m.: “Dear people, we are asking for help! Elderly people and children in Hola Pristan and villages are drowning. If you have rubber boats, air mattresses and a sincere heart, please come and help, the situation is very critical, people are on their roofs. One night more – one life less, don’t be indifferent. Please!!!!!”

7:42 a.m.: “[asunnon osoite]a three-story house that is in danger of collapsing, there are eight pensioners.”

8.10: “Very urgent!!! PLEASE HELP!!! The second floor is already flooding, the house is starting to collapse!!! Two adults and a small child. I ask help. We have a gas canister…”

8.42: “People, help! There are about 30 people with children on the second floor of the daycare center! They need evacuation and drinking water. Answer!”

Thursday morning Ukrainian publication The Kyiv Independent reported the first casualties of the flood. The Ukrainian mayor of Olešky, who is on the run in the territories controlled by Ukraine, told it about them Yevhen Ryshchuk.

According to the mayor, the victims drowned in Olešky, on the southern bank of the lower reaches of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. It is a territory occupied by Russia.

Later on Thursday, according to the Russian authorities, the number of dead rose to five.

Residents were evacuated in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson last week.