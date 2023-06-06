Kahovka dam destruction | The rupture of the dam does not affect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant – “There is no need to worry in Finland”

According to Jukka Kupila, the leading expert at the Radiation Protection Center, cooling the shut down reactor can be done with the help of the facility’s own water pool.

Kakhovka the rupture of the dam in Ukraine does not cause an immediate danger to the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the leading expert of the Radiation Protection Center (Stuk) Jukka Kupila convince.

“The reactors are in a safe state and their use is not endangered due to the lowering of the river.”

The dam was partially destroyed on Tuesday morning, as a result of which the river floods downstream and the water level drops upstream. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located approximately 150 kilometers upstream from the Kahvoka dam, and the power plant takes its cooling water from the Dnieper River.

The lowering of the river level does not directly affect the cooling of the reactors of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The plant is able to cool itself and transfer heat from the reactors to the plant’s own water pool, says Kupila.

The risk is also reduced by the fact that the plant has not been used for electricity production since the autumn of last year. The residual heat produced by the reactor is therefore currently much smaller compared to a situation where the plant would produce electricity at full capacity.

“Cooling the shut down reactor can be done with the power plant’s own systems and a pool of water. The pool is remarkably large, the sides of the pool are two and three kilometers long,” says Kupila.

The Dnieper River would be needed if the power plant was used at full capacity.

Also The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA reports that the nuclear power plant’s reactors are in a safe state, and there is no immediate danger of radiation. The UN organization has experts on site at the power plant.

The Russians manning the power plant have also said that there is no danger at the moment.

Stuck reminds that no accident or damage related to radioactive materials or nuclear power plants in Ukraine can cause a situation where people in Finland would need to protect themselves from radiation. However, Stuk says that he is monitoring the situation.

“In Finland, there is no need to worry about this facility in any scenario. The plant can cool itself very well”, assures Kupila.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak instead warns that the danger of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia power plant is increasing all the time.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of damaging the dam.