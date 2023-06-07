Kahovka dam destruction | The flood water washed away the protected Finnish war reparation buildings

Finland exported wooden houses to the Soviet Union as war reparations and trade exchange. The first residential building in the hydropower city Nova Kahovka is remembered as a Finnish house.

The zooin addition to parks and sports fields under flood water In Nova Kahovka, Ukraine, there are Finnish wooden houses left under the protection of the old residential area.

“Only the roofs of the houses are visible under the water,” said the mayor of Nova Kahovka Vladimir Kovalenko Radio svobodo on Tuesday.

Kovalenko commented on the situation of the occupied city to Radio svobodo remotely based on what he had heard from the residents.

After the dam broke early on Tuesday, the water rose to the next beach street and quickly spread to the residential area behind it, where the Finnish wooden houses were located. Some of the two- and three-story Finnish houses were architectural conservation sites.

Finn house, finnish dom or Finnish Domikwas a well-known brand across the former Soviet Union.

Finland exported tens of thousands of prefabricated houses to the Soviet Union, in the 1940s as war reparations and later as a trade exchange. The finished package included everything needed for the building, including nails.

In Finland, Puutalo Oy was responsible for building the houses. The houses were taken all over the Soviet Union: at least to Ukraine, the Baltic countries, the outskirts of Moscow and St. Petersburg. You can read HS’s article about Finnish houses in Latvia from here.

Finnish houses are advertised in old property sales notices in Nova Kahovka, but they are not noticeable in tourist brochures.

After the dam broke, the information about Finnish houses being protected was also spread through social media.

When the communist regime started to build the hydropower city Nova Kahovka on the site of the village of Klyuchevoe, the first residential building of the new Soviet city was a Finnish house at Karl Marxin katu 31. At least that’s how it is presented on various websites, such as here and here.

The laying of the foundation stone of the first Finnish house in the city was obviously a solemn occasion, because the date, April 20, 1951, has been mentioned. The following year, the city was founded.

The Instagram account N.Kahovka has recorded a photo of a Finnish house, which is known as the first residential building of Novaja Kahovka, founded in 1952.