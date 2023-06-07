Water rose up to his chest inside at home, stated the 73-year-old pensioner Mykola news agency Reuters. He then hurried towards dry land with all his most important belongings in his arms in the city of Kherson on Tuesday.

According to the measurements, the level of the Dnieper River had risen by 3.5 meters since the previous day, because 60 kilometers upstream, the Kahovka dam had broken. Why, it couldn’t be said for sure yet, but most people’s suspicions were aimed at Russia.

Russian the artillery fired at Khersonites fleeing the flood from the opposite bank – the Russians’ nearest positions were 2.5 kilometers away, but now the river widened quickly.

Reuters witnessed four cannonball explosions in the city.

“First we shoot and now we flood”, he updated Lyudmila news agency AFP after loading a washing machine into a trailer behind an old Soviet car.

“Everyone dies here”, Serhi told AFP.

Rescuers evacuated people in Kherson on Tuesday.

Newspaper of The New York Times interviewed Oksana Alfjorova57, endured up to nine months of Russian occupation in Kherson, which he called terrifying, but the flood was too much for him.

The water rose quickly. Electricity, gas and tap water were cut off. So Alfjorova boarded an evacuation train that took her 70 kilometers northwest of Kherson to Mykolaiv.

“There was no choice,” he told The New York Times, homeless for the first time in his life.

Antonivka escaped from a nearby town Lidja Zubova67, said that the nearby school and stadium were caught in the flood.

“The road was completely flooded, our bus got stuck,” Zubova told Reuters after making it to the city of Kherson, where she was continuing her journey by train.

The water rises hour by hour and “it’s very dirty”, he said Yevhenja by phone to Reuters from his home in the town of Nova Kahovka, on the Russian-controlled left bank of the Dnieper River.

The city’s zoo announced on Facebook that all 300 of its animals had drowned.

A man brought a cow to safety from the floodwaters in the city of Hersoni on Tuesday.

Newspaper The Guardian followed Hydrologist in Kherson Larysa Musjanin work. He measured the water level with a dipstick every half hour, and the result was always 6-8 centimeters higher than the previous one.

“When we return to five cents per hour and then to four, we can start talking about the stabilization of the situation,” said Musjan.

A fifth generation Khersonite Oleksandr Polozov heard about the break of the dam at seven in the morning from his brother, who called from his home in a lower region.

Polozov told The Guardian that first things were piled on the table. Then they had to be moved to the car.

“There are no sandbags anywhere,” he complained about the authorities’ poor preparation.

Russian soldiers were left in large numbers under the water masses after the destruction of the Kahovka dam, claimed the captain of the Ukrainian armed forces to a US news channel In an interview with CNN.

Captain Andriy Pidlisnyi said that he observed the events with his troops from the opposite shore and with the help of drones.

“No one on the Russian side could escape. All the Russian regiments on that side were flooded,” Pidlisnyi told CNN.