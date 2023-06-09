Kahovka dam destruction | The Finnish company’s satellite images show the flood damage in a new way

The visualization shows how several cities located along the Dnieper River have been completely or partially flooded.

in Ukraine the Kahovka dam was destroyed on Tuesday morning. The breaking of the dam caused the Dnieper River to flood.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam. On the other hand, the administration installed by Russia in the area claimed that the dam was destroyed in the night attacks of Ukraine.

Fresh satellite images from the Finnish satellite company Iceye show the extent of the flood damage in a way never seen before. The company says it combines satellite images with data obtained from the ground.

The flood has reached the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, and several square kilometers of the city’s surface has been covered under water. Evacuating people from their flooded homes has continued for the third day already.

Visualization The large floods caused by the breaking of the Kahovka dam are based on Iceye’s flood analysis. The analysis is based on observations collected on Wednesday, June 7.

The visualization shows how several cities located along the Dnieper River, such as Nova Kahovka, Antonivka, Olešky and Solontsi, have been completely or partially flooded.

The port town of Nova Kahovka is located on the southern bank of the broken dam.

The city of Kherson is home to more than 270,000 people and is the largest city in the region. According to the flood analysis, the Korabelny district has been most affected by the flood.

The village of Tjahynka is located on the north bank of the Dnieper River, west of the town of Nova Khakovka.

A significant part of the city of Oleški has been affected by the flood. The entire neighboring village of Solontsi has also been flooded.

Finnish company Iceye signed an agreement in 2022, thanks to which the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to use the satellite images produced by the company.

The company’s radar satellite data has been used by the Ukrainian army since mid-August.

Iceye has grown in a few years a technological pioneer in its fieldwhich has significant government clients.

Among its customers is the United States Army, with whom Iceye said in November 2021 that it will start research cooperation.