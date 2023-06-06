Kahovka dam destruction | “Everything is calm,” the Russian mayor announced – soon the water had risen 10 meters

In Russian social media, the breach of the dam was considered an attack by the Ukrainian “Nazis” against civilians.

For the Russians messages about the breaking of the Nova Kahovka dam started appearing on the war-supporting Z channels early on Tuesday morning.

The water plant and dam are located on the Russian-controlled side of the Dnieper River in Nova Kahovka.

One Telegram message according to the dam began to break at about half past three in the morning, and “ceased to exist” at 3:10 a.m. Immediately, Z-channels started writing that it was an act of destruction by the Ukrainian armed forces.

However, as early as six in the morning, the authority appointed by the Russian occupation regime, the mayor of Nova Kahovka Vladimir Leontievdenied the information about the dam breaking and called it “nonsense”, according to the Russian state-owned information agency Ria Novosti.

According to Leontiev, “everywhere was quiet and peaceful” in the city.

A little before seven in the morning Ria Novosti said that the dam had broken “due to damage”. It did not say the cause of the damage.

In the morning, Leontievkin told the city administration On the Telegram channel in the published video that the city’s main street is under water, the water level has risen more than 10 meters and evacuations are underway. According to Leontjev, the water rise could continue up to 12 meters.

The water will recede in the Nova Kahovka area within three days, Leontiev predicted.

“According to the forecasts, the water will drop to its normal level within 72 hours, but we have to survive these 72 hours,” he told Russian journalists on Tuesday A cup by.

Around the same time, Ria Novosti published the video, where a pair of swans calmly swims in the center of Nova Kahovka, which is completely submerged in water. In the video, the city’s cultural center is covered in water up to its door handles.

Russian Head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region Andrei Alekseenko 14 residential centers with 22,000 people living in the areas occupied by Russia will remain in the flood zone, Tass tells.

Ukraine has said that 16,000 people are affected by the flood zone in the areas under its control.

According to Aleksejenko, the water will rise 2-4 meters below the hydropower plant. According to him, it does not threaten large population centers downstream of the river.

However, according to the Russian mayor of Nova Kahovka, Leontiev, the rupture of the hydroelectric power plant will lead to water distribution problems in the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. Crimean authorities and press secretary Peskov have denied this.

An explosion the dam was not, the Russian mayor Leontiev denied. According to him, Ukraine’s nighttime strikes led to the destruction of the dam’s floodgates and the uncontrollable discharge of water.

The Kremlin disagreed. Press secretary Dmitry Peskov says that the “sabotage” was carried out by Ukraine, and the attacks were carried out with a Ukrainian Vilha rocket launcher, says Tass.

Allegations of Ukraine’s guilt were repeated in Russian news coverage and commentary. For example, published by Komsomolskaja Pravda magazine on social Vkontakte the news in the comments it is updated that “Nazis are attacking civilians” again.

“This once again proves the necessity of a special operation,” the comments say.

Russian military expert colonel Vitaly Kiselev assesses Tassi that the flooding will not critically affect the defense line of the Russian forces in the region, even if “some of the defense positions will have to be moved”.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Kahovka dam in the Kherson region of Ukraine broke and caused the Dnieper River to flood in both Ukrainian and Russian-controlled areas.

Ukrainian according to the cause of the dam breaking is Russia, which blew up the dam from the inside.

Russian opposition activist and founder of the research group Conflict Intelligence Team Ruslan Leviev states on Twitterthat breaking the dam does not benefit either party.