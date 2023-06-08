Kahovka dam destruction | AP: There have been concerns about the condition of the dam for months

Authorities, experts and residents of the area have long been concerned about the condition of the Kahovka dam and the rise in the artificial lake’s water level. Tekojärvi water has already flooded nearby villages before.

Ukrainian the dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant located in the southern part of the Kherson region was destroyed on Tuesday morning. With that, the water of a huge artificial lake was released into the Dnieper River.

Wreaked havoc massive floods, and up to 80 population centers are estimated to be under floodwaters. Masses of water have also destroyed the grain harvest.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Wednesday on the Telegram messaging service that the destruction of the Kahovka dam has left hundreds of thousands of people living in southern Ukraine without drinking water.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the destruction of the dam.

Authorities, however, experts and residents of the area have been worried about the condition of the dam and the rise in the artificial lake’s water level for months, reports the news agency Associated Press (AP).

The water level of the man-made lake was reported to have risen after the heavy rains and melting of the snow in May up to 30 yearsand its water flooded nearby villages.

Since May, the water has risen over the hatches of the dam and on the crest of the dam. A satellite image from late last week shows that a large part of the road over the dam was gone. The cause of the road damage is unclear.

According to several experts, the dam has been in poor condition for a long time. However, it is not certain whether the poor condition of the dam could have caused it to break.

An American researcher who has followed the situation for a long time David Helms told AP in an email that it is not at all clear whether the destruction was done on purpose or whether neglect of the dam’s maintenance led to its failure. However, he reminded that Russia has destroyed the Dnieper dams before: the Red Army or the Soviet secret police blew up the Dneproges hydroelectric plant Near the city of Zaporizhia in August 1941.

Mixed Ukraine and Russia have warned of a looming environmental disaster that could be caused by the oil that leaked from the hydropower plant and the disruptions in the irrigation system due to the emptying of water reservoirs. Cultivated countries in particular are likely to suffer considerable damage.

Director of UN Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened on Tuesday that at least 40 villages and towns in the Kherson region are at risk of flooding.

An authority appointed by the Russian occupation regime, the mayor of Nova Kahovka Vladimir Leontiev, confirmed on Tuesday that the city was being evacuated. Nova Kahovka had about 45,000 inhabitants before the war of aggression against Russia.

Specially the concern now is the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located approximately 150 kilometers upstream from the Kahovka dam, and the plant is allowed to take its cooling water from the Dnieper River.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, announced that the dam failure does not pose an “immediate risk to the safety of the plant”, whose six reactors have been out of use for months. They still need cooling water.

According to AP, the IAEA has said that other water sources can be used for cooling. The organization estimates that alternative water resources can last for months.