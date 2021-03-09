Professor of Psychology who won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and one of the founders of behavioral economics, Professor Daniel Kahneman, affirmed that relying on intuition and unscientific expectations represents a “cognitive trap” that separates success from failure in crisis management, and that the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid) -19), which has been sweeping the world for more than a year, affected the level of people’s confidence in the decisions of the governments of some countries, indicating that the best way to restore confidence lies in adopting a culture of prudence to make the right decisions in times of crisis, because it guarantees the prosperity of peoples.

This came during Kahneman’s speech in the session “The Genius in Decision-Making in Times of Crisis”, within the activities of the World Government Summit Dialogues.

During the session in which he was interviewed by the editor in chief of the CNN news network in Abu Dhabi, Becky Anderson, Kahneman said that future foresight is an important pillar in governments’ preparedness for crises, and the importance of governments adopting proactive planning methodologies has increased clearly over the past few years, stressing The world is in urgent need to build robust systems that enhance preparedness for unexpected events, and ensure efficiency in reading indicators to predict emergency events.

He explained that anticipating the future, anticipating events, emergencies, and crises, and planning to confront them, has become more important in the agenda of governments’ work than ever before, as the urgent need to establish working mechanisms and systems that can withstand everything unexpected, while adhering to the quality of government services at a time. Himself.

Turning to Daniel Kahneman on the mistakes that some make in the decision-making process, he said, “We tend to rely on intuition and expectation more than logic, bearing in mind that the mistakes we commit are not random.”





