Oliver Kahn is apparently interested in joining the traditional French club Girondins Bordeaux. Like the French newspaper Sud Ouest with headquarters in Bordeaux, the former Olympique Marseille boss Jacques-Henri Eyraud is said to have made initial contacts with Girondins owner Gerard Lopez on behalf of Kahn in December.

The former world-class goalkeeper and ex-CEO of FC Bayern also confirmed this on Thursday when asked by Picture-Newspaper: “Discussions about a possible entry into Girondins Bordeaux are in the early stages. There is nothing more to say at this point,” said Kahn. Kahn resigned as CEO in Munich 19 months ago shortly after the eleventh championship in a row. In Bordeaux he would have to do some development work. The six-time French champions had to face forced relegation to the fourth division after bankruptcy in the summer.