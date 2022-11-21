The first season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War It is one of the funniest installments of the series but it also stands out for its musical themes, such as the one that corresponds to its ending.

However, and speaking about the latter, there is a special version that has the name of Chikatto Chika Chika. It is also often called Chika Dance in English. Well, now it has reached a new record for views on YouTube.

From what was disclosed, it exceeded 30 million. This song with its associated animation belongs to the third episode of the first season. The animator in charge of this work, Naoya Nakamura, expressed his gratitude via Twitter.

What Nakamura said was ‘thank you very much for observing it a lot. I remember he was really dead at the time but it’s 100% thanks to Chika Dance that I am who I am now.’.

This creative also commented ‘I’m also looking forward to the new job’. Naoya Nakamura was in charge of the key animation, direction, and storyboarding of this ending theme song. Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

He drew 845 frames by tracing them over the video of a real person. It’s a technique known as rotoscoping and it’s the reason why Chika Fujiwara, the character who appears dancing, does it so realistically in the filming.

When will the new Kaguya sama movie: Love is War have its premiere?

Naoya Nakamura, along with other creatives from A-1 Pictures, is currently working on the film Kaguya-sama: Love is War. This has the name of Kaguya sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- and will be out on December 17 of this year.

However, this date only corresponds to Japan and the one that corresponds to the West remains to be known. Everything suggests that it will be in 2023 but you have to wait for the official date.

A special episode of the anime related to this film was presented within the framework of Anime NYC 2022 held from November 18 to 20 in New York City.

Regarding the ending of the first season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War its first broadcast was on January 26, 2019. However, the official video can only be seen in Japan; It is region locked outside of this country which is a real shame.

In addition to Kaguya-sama: Love is War we have more anime information at EarthGamer.