Aka Akasakaauthor of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, announced on Twitter that he intends to stop drawing manga, but wants to focus solely on writing. The author uses the term “gensakuWhich literally means “original story”, but in the context of manga production it denotes the specific task of writing the story of a manga, rather than drawing the boards.

Kaguya-sama it will therefore be his last work as a draftsman. Akasaka has stated that he wants to devote himself to drawing as a hobby that can relax him. It remains to find out who he will choose as a collaborator for his next work.

Source: Aka Akasaka Street Anime News Network