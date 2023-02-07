Love is in the air, we are already in February and people will surely be bothering you with flowers and huge stuffed animals on public transport —unless it’s one of Miyuki Shirogane, Levi Ackermann either pochita—. Anyway, we are three days away from the great premiere of the film of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and we decided to tell you which parts of the manga it will adapt so you can think about whether you want to go see it at the cinema.

Thanks to Konnichiwa Festival, we can enjoy it in some Latin American countries the movie of Kaguya-sama: Love is War — The First Kiss Never Ends in Mexico will be released on February 10, 2023 and the dubbing will be available in movie theaters from February 16.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a manga work written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka.. It was published from 2015 to 2022 in two parts. In Miracle Jump until 2016 and in Shūkan Young Jump until its completion. It has a live action movie and has three seasons that were in charge of A-1 Pictures.

The first two seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War They have twelve episodes, while the third has thirteen. The series is available on Crunchyroll which announced its dubbing.

What will the movie be about? Kaguya-sama: Love is War —The First Kiss Never Ends?

The third season finished adapting up to chapter 137 of the manga. And from that moment on, according to what we can see in the trailer, the story will resume. It is likely to be set from 137 to 150 of the manga.

So if after watching the movie you want to continue gathering information about the relationship between Shinomiya and Shirogane, you should read from chapter 151 of the manga.

Now well, andThe last episode of the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War left us with President Miyuki Shirogane’s statement and the first French kiss initiated by Kaguya. In addition to the promise to go abroad to study together. In this way, a fully declared love was expressed, but without the need for words.

However, in the end, we use words to clarify and accurately express our thoughts and feelings, that’s what the movie will be about. Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Because, somehow, not so terrible, they ask the classic: what are we? Although, it’s just the idea of ​​naming him, because they both know the kind of people they are and the feelings they profess for each other. Despite this, they know that they must clarify the matter. Both will be very nervous.

It is here when awakens the frivolous and more manipulative side of Kaguya, and in her well-known courtroom, after discussing her sentence for a very intense kiss that they describe as something exaggerated, the Kaguya who met Miyuki will wake up.

The tougher and more controlling Kaguya will be the one who will position herself and try to get something special from the president. It is her right, for having fallen in love with him in the beginning and for being the “real” one. In her attempts to pressure him, she will hurt him and she will not be able to communicate properly with him.

Kaguya’s Awakening Wishes

It will be the fight of what Kaguya wants —which is more contact initiative on Miyuki’s part—, but he cannot understand what is happening, The only thing that is clear to him is that there is a different girl, the one that aroused his attention in the first instance.

We will have a return to the past that lasts, because that part of Kaguya is still there, in the end it is herself. After some deadly pressure, that girl will leave Shirogane in the other hands.

My colleague and I acknowledged, in extensive conversation, that In essence, love is more intention than anything else, the desire for a friendly negotiation: giving in to the ego, always respecting our ideological vertebrae. —which in theory, are not far from those of your partner, because in the first instance they would not be together, I hope—. Of course, there are insurmountable issues, luckily, despite the complications, Kaguya and Miyuki will be able to reach somewhat challenging agreements because they both sincerely intend to stay together.

Toxic love in Kaguya-sama’s movie: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends

From the beginning we knew that the relationship between the protagonists was not the healthiest, because although it is very funny, and sometimes very tender, we must admit that the protagonists try to “have the upper hand” and although it is not a declared manipulation, they push the other to express tones of their feelings.

And in important matters, they will continue with this, in addition, they are very sorry and afraid of not being able to recover from what the other says. This prevents them from having an effective discussion to lay the foundation of their relationship.

So to clarify the intentions, the type of relationship they have and the way in which they will carry it, they will have a very important conversation in text format in which Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya’s friend and employee, will act as a channel. The classic: “the best friend” can advise me. However, in the end, they manage to have a kind of full conversation through that strange and indirect channel.

Finally, they manage to resolve things and return to their usual peace. But, not in the best way, because they fail to communicate.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War: Will the toxic clashes be resolved in the future?

Who knows, Kaguya insists that she wants to show all of her facets to her partner so that she can be completely honest. For his part, Shirogane would rather die than show his weakest and most vulnerable side. Nevertheless, They are things that the boy will work on while they build a love with extreme dynamics.

There are many shades of black, as well as supposed toxicities, but one builds oneself every day and also while we live in love relationships —whether romantic or brotherly—. So we only have to see how the protagonists of Kaguya-sama: Love is War they implement, codify and negotiate their mechanisms to live their romance in a healthy way.

Who am I to judge how toxic, maybe if they understand each other and don’t hurt themselves with it, it’s not as toxic as it seems. I don’t know, find out for yourself.

The movie of Kaguya-sama: Love is War—The First Kiss Never Ends It will be released on February 10, 2023 in theaters in Mexico.

