The manga of Kaguya-sama: Love is Warbrought to success also in the West by the animated series of the same name, the next one will end in Japan November 2 on the weekly Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga of Aka Akasaka it started in May 2015 and lasted about seven years. To celebrate the finale, issue 49 of the magazine, which will tell the story of the finale, will have the series on the cover and will contain color pages for part of the chapter, as well as a 12-page booklet that will include an interview with mangaka Akasaka and the cosplayer. Enako.

The first news about the end of the series surfaced during the summer, with the author planning to conclude it in October, with about fourteen chapters left to write.

The animated series of Kaguya-sama: Love is War was made by the studio A-1 Pictures and has three seasons, with a film coming to Japanese cinemas later this year.

Source: Oricon Street Siliconera