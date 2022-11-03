Kaguya-sama: Love is war It just came to an end on November 2. With the publication of the last chapter of his manga came the tributes for this beloved work. One of them was made by Enako Cosplay, who was characterized as the protagonist.

Source: Enako Cosplay

Enako’s Kaguya-sama cosplay is relatively simple, but stays very true to the protagonist’s usual outfit. We see her in her school-looking uniform, as well as her iconic red bow on her head. It seems that she came from the manga to real life.

This work of Enako Cosplay already exceeds 75,000 likes. The comments are filled with so much positivity. Although there are also some who are regretting that this series that they loved so much has come to an end. However, the cosplay was a nice touch to send him off.

We recommend you: Kaguya sama is already the best anime in history according to My Anime List

Enako Cosplay is one of the most recognized artists in this medium in Japan, and even internationally. That you have decided to pay homage to Kaguya-sama: Love is War lets see the popularity of the manga. Have you already read it?

What is Kaguya-sama: Love is War about?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a romantic comedy manga created by Aka Akasaka. Here we follow the peculiar story of Kaguya Shinomiya, a student at a prestigious school and heir to a very wealthy family. She has a crush on a young man named Miyuki Shirogane, with whom she presides over the student council.

Source: A-1 Pictures.

The plot of this manga is that both of them are in love with each other. But their pride does not let them confess their feelings for each other. So they often create different situations for one to come out to the other, with various moments of hilarity. Were you also fans of Love is War?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.