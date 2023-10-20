After Gojo’s tragic event in a chapter of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga, fans would have turned their backs on the story created by Gege Akutami, since, on the portal Manga Pluswas relegated by a new title that only premiered on September 18: ‘Kagurabachi’. This recent manga took second place in the ranking of the English website, only below ‘One Piece’, to which it is already very close. Will he end up taking away a historical figure’s position?

In the following note, we will tell you more about this new manga that is sweeping the internet and that will probably have an anime adaptation sooner than we think.

When was ‘Kagurabachi’ released?

As we previously indicated, ‘Kagurabachi’ was first released on Monday, September 18, 2023in issue 42 of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. Since it is published under the publisher Shueishathe manga can be enjoyed through the website of Manga Plus, property of the company. However, ‘Kagurabachi’ It is only available in English —at least for now—, for this reason, the second most read on the platform is among publications in that language.

In 'Kagurabachi', Chihiro will seek revenge against those responsible for her father's murder. Photo: Shueisha

The aforementioned ranking is led by ‘One Piece’followed by ‘Kagurabachi’, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and ‘Chainsaw Man’; while the ranking in Spanish is made up of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ (1), ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ (2), ‘One Piece’ (3) and ‘Dragon Ball Super’ (4).

What is ‘Kagurabachi’ about?

“Chihiro Rokuhira, son of a well-known blacksmith capable of forging unique swords, seeks bloody revenge against a band of sorcerers with the help of a sword with magical powers, forged by his father before being murdered,” indicates the official synopsis of ‘Kagurabachi’.

How many chapters does ‘Kagurabachi’ have?

This manga, written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, is published weekly every Sunday. In that sense, ‘Kagurabachi’ It currently has five episodes and its sixth installment is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 10:00 am (Peruvian time). Below, we show you the chapters, their names and their publication dates on the page. Manga Plus.

Chapter 1: ‘Mission’ (September 17)

‘Mission’ (September 17) Episode 2: ‘Heaps’ (September 24)

‘Heaps’ (September 24) Chapter 3: ‘Witness’ (October 1)

‘Witness’ (October 1) Chapter 4: ‘Sorcery and the Enchanted Blade’ (October 8)

‘Sorcery and the Enchanted Blade’ (October 8) Chapter 5: ‘A good meal’ (October 15).