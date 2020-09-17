Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines every day for her statements. Now once again, Kangana has tweeted and put her point in a very uncontrollable manner. Kangana says that she can cut her head but cannot bow her head. Along with this, Kangana has said in her latest statement that she will never compromise her principles.

I am a satrap. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with the principle, I will never do it! Jai Hind . – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Actually, after the counterattack on Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut was also being criticized after which Kangana gave this reaction. This tweet of Kangana is also becoming very fast.