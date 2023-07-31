Natsume Atari And Tengo Projectafter anticipating it through a teaser, they officially announce KAGE Shadow of the Ninjaremake of the title originally released on Nintendo Entertainment System with the title of Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow in Europe).

The title will arrive during the spring of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Among the languages ​​included we find English and even Italian. The title will be playable for the first time at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 on September 23 and 24.

Source: Natsume Atari Street Gematsu