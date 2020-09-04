Shinji Kagawa is the main ‘hot potato’ that Real Zaragoza has to make a salary gap in the squad for the three signings that still have to come. The Japanese, with one more year of contract, does not enter into the plans of either the sports director Lalo Arantegui or the coach Rubén Baraja, but, despite having received a great offer from Qatar (two million euros token) and others from Arabia Saudi and Germany, wants to continue at all costs in Spanish football and, for now, refuses to terminate its link with the Aragonese club, unless it finds a destination in Spain, either in the First Division, which seems very complicated, or in Second Division.

Kagawa, 31, joins Real Zaragoza tomorrow, after a week of special leave in Tokyo to resolve various bureaucratic aspects of his visa, and will undergo the mandatory PCR test before joining the training sessions with the group. The Japanese footballer, who receives a gross token of 440.00 euros, knows first-hand that he is one of the clearest transferable of the squad, along with Papu, Raí and Nieto or Lasure, but he has no idea of ​​leaving the Aragonese club while his representatives do not find another destination in our football. And for now no one has been interested in him in Spain in a serious way, so Kagawa’s departure, if it happens in the end, is still a long time ago.

Lalo Arantegui was asked today about Kagawa’s situation during the press conference to introduce Colombian striker Narváez, but the sports director, although he has understood everything, has been restrained in his analysis: “Shinji joins tomorrow after having solved some visa issues in Japan. He will also have the opportunity to show the coach if he has space on the Real Zaragoza squad. Obviously, we are in a situation in which we have to balance numbers and all footballers are likely to contribute to the team to balance accounts. Kagawa has been an important player for us, but as the games begin we will see the importance he has in the final configuration of the squad. “