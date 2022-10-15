Kagawa made a painting: Olympic goal that travels the world

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The score was given this Saturday in the Belgian league.
October 15, 2022, 06:00 PM
Shinji Kagawaa Japanese soccer player, is all the rage in the world press as a result of a great goal he scored with his team in the Belgian League.
Kagawa plays for him Sint-Truidian in the Belgian league and scored against Charleroi, this Saturday.
It was an Olympic goal, a spectacular goal from the corner kick, the ball took effect and surprised the goalkeeper. The goal came at minute 12 and was the partial 1-0. In the end, his team won 2-1.
Kagawa is remembered for having played on teams like Borussia Dortmund or Manchester Unitedamong others.
Shinji Kagawa 🇯🇵 won the Bundesliga-DFB Pokal at Borussia Dortmund and the Premier-Community Shield at Manchester United. At 33 years old, he plays for Sint-Truidense in Belgium. He today he signed this Olympic goal vs. Charleroi. pic.twitter.com/XubS8r1j0o
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 15, 2022
