Sunday, October 16, 2022
Kagawa made a painting: Olympic goal that travels the world

October 15, 2022
in Sports
olympic

Olympic goal.

Olympic goal.

The score was given this Saturday in the Belgian league.

Shinji Kagawaa Japanese soccer player, is all the rage in the world press as a result of a great goal he scored with his team in the Belgian League.

Kagawa plays for him Sint-Truidian in the Belgian league and scored against Charleroi, this Saturday.

It was an Olympic goal, a spectacular goal from the corner kick, the ball took effect and surprised the goalkeeper. The goal came at minute 12 and was the partial 1-0. In the end, his team won 2-1.

Kagawa is remembered for having played on teams like Borussia Dortmund or Manchester Unitedamong others.

