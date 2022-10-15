Kagawa made a painting: Olympic goal that travels the world

Shinji Kagawaa Japanese soccer player, is all the rage in the world press as a result of a great goal he scored with his team in the Belgian League.

Kagawa plays for him Sint-Truidian in the Belgian league and scored against Charleroi, this Saturday.

It was an Olympic goal, a spectacular goal from the corner kick, the ball took effect and surprised the goalkeeper. The goal came at minute 12 and was the partial 1-0. In the end, his team won 2-1.

Kagawa is remembered for having played on teams like Borussia Dortmund or Manchester Unitedamong others.

Shinji Kagawa 🇯🇵 won the Bundesliga-DFB Pokal at Borussia Dortmund and the Premier-Community Shield at Manchester United. At 33 years old, he plays for Sint-Truidense in Belgium. He today he signed this Olympic goal vs. Charleroi. pic.twitter.com/XubS8r1j0o — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 15, 2022

