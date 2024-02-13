The court canceled the fine for sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky and sentenced him to 5 years in prison

The Military Court of Appeal of the Moscow Region changed the sentence of sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent and included in the list of terrorists and extremists), who was accused of justifying terrorism.

The original sentence of a fine of 609 thousand rubles was replaced with a real term – imprisonment for five years in a general regime colony. Kagarlitsky's defense has already stated that the decision will be appealed.

“The verdict is to be changed: to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a term of five years to be served in a general regime colony,” the judicial panel announced the decision. The court also banned him from administering the sites for two years. Kagarlitsky was then taken into custody in the courtroom – the convoy handcuffed him and took him away to be sent to pre-trial detention center No. 12 in Moscow.

Photo: Natalia Kazakovtseva / TASS

The meeting took place in the closed military town of Vlasikha. Journalists were not allowed into the trial, but a broadcast was organized for them in the checkpoint building.

The prosecution considered Kagarlitsky's fine to be too lenient a verdict

The prosecutor asked the Court of Appeal to toughen the punishment for Boris Kagarlitsky and replace the fine with actual imprisonment for 5.5 years. He considered the sentence imposed to be too lenient and unfair and proposed to exclude from it the indication of active assistance in solving the crime, since it was not explained exactly what actions of the sociologist contributed to the solving.

The defense insisted on upholding the decision of the trial court, emphasizing that the imposed fine had already been paid. Kagarlitsky himself noted, that he did not deny the fact of his authorship and posting of the comment that led to the criminal case, and also stated that he had always opposed terrorism. “I believe that talking about problems is my duty as a scientist. There was never any intention in my speeches to cause any harm to the country. The fact itself has never been denied; the statement about the conscious justification of terrorism is debatable,” he noted.

The defense will continue to push for a complete overturning of the sentence

Kagarlitsky's lawyer Sergei Erokhov, after changing the verdict, said that the defense would definitely appeal the verdict, considering that the decision was made with a large number of violations.

“We believe that there are grounds not only for mitigating Kagarlitsky’s sentence, but also for canceling his sentence altogether,” the defense lawyer noted. At the same time, he admitted that the sociologist was ready for this and took a bag with things and water with him to the meeting.

Kagarlitsky after the sentence was changed statedwhich “does not lose heart and, as always, is in a great mood,” and will also continue to collect data and materials for new books.

In general, see you soon. I'm sure everything will be very good Boris Kagarlitskysociologist

The reason for the case was a video called “Explosive congratulations to the cat Mostik”

In December 2023, the court fined Kagarlitsky 609 thousand rubles, then he was released in the courtroom. Until the decision, the sociologist was kept in custody. He was charged with Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The case was opened in July. He was investigated by the Russian FSB Directorate for the Komi Republic, and therefore the political scientist was taken to Syktyvkar after his arrest. As the case progressed, Kagarlitsky was added to the Rosfinmonitoring register of terrorists and extremists.

The defendant did not plead guilty to justifying terrorism during the hearing, but confessed, that he actually posted a video called “Explosive congratulations to the cat Mostik” in October 2022, in which he talked about the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. He called the video just a bad joke.

Putin promised to look into the matter

Shortly after Kagarlitsky’s arrest, Kommersant correspondent Andrei Kolesnikov asked Russian President Vladimir Putin whether “it is normal that people are arrested for spoken or written words,” and cited the sociologist’s case as an example. Putin then answered, that “there must be a certain attitude towards people who cause us harm within the country.” He added that he didn’t know the sociologist and was hearing his name for the first time, but admitted that he might not deserve the way they were treated.

Later, in October, Putin was asked about the case again. He statedthat “does not know in detail who Kagarlitsky is,” but promised to study the issue and understand his case.