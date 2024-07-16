Kigali (Agencies)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is all but certain to win the presidential election with 99.15% of the votes counted as of yesterday evening, paving the way for another term in office.

Thus, Kagame will be able to achieve a higher result than the one he achieved in the 2017 presidential elections, which reached 98.79%, after he obtained 95.05% of the votes in 2003 and then 93.08% in 2010.

Paul Kagame, 66, has been in power in Rwanda since March 2000. He first served as vice president, then minister of defense, before becoming the country’s sixth president after being elected by parliament following the resignation of President Pasteur Bizimungu. Kagame was re-elected three times by universal suffrage in 2003, 2010 and 2017.

Kagame is widely popular for putting the country back on the path to development after a devastating civil war, and is held up by Western and African leaders as a model of development success.