Puebla.- When they tried to cross the federal highway on foot to Tehuacántwo womena young woman and a senior citizen, were rolled up for a vehicle and diedthis Monday night, a few meters from the main entrance to the municipality of Amozoc de Mota.

He driver that the rolled over and the killed he did not stop, he fled. He drove a van Of the brand Fordguy Rangersgreen, witnesses said, reports the newspaper El Sol de Puebla.

The witnesses explained that the lady stayed lifeless at the impact site.

but the kaffir dragged as for 200 meters the body of the young, until he turned the truck to his left to enter the Santiaguito neighborhood. At that moment the body of the young woman was released from the pick up, adds El Sol de Puebla.

The people who saw the events immediately called emergencies and they came paramedics of Red Crosswho could only confirm the deaths of the females.

The place was guarded by police and municipal traffic, and they requested the presence of the staff of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Police elements searched for the person responsible for taking the lives of the women, but no arrests were reported.

The bodies were collected, for the legal autopsy and waiting to identify them and deliver them to relatives.

The witnesses explained that this stretch of road has been the scene of multiple accidents, between vehicles and pedestrians run over.