Kafelnikov said that the Wimbledon organizers who allowed the Russians had no choice

Russian tennis player, Olympic champion in 2000 Yevgeny Kafelnikov spoke about the admission of Russians to Wimbledon 2023. His words lead Sport24.

“It was clear right away – they showed off a little, but the organizers cannot afford to lose rating points once again. They had no choice, ”Kafelnikov said, expressing the hope that Russian tennis players will show the highest level in the tournament.

On March 31, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced that it would allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to compete at Wimbledon in 2023. The organization noted that they still consider the suspension of athletes the right decision, but this year they are not ready to maintain the ban due to the threat of sanctions.

On February 18, it was reported that the LTA could deprive the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) from holding tournaments if it again banned Russian athletes from participating in competitions under its auspices. In addition, the organization may be fined.

In the spring of 2022, Russian tennis players were refused admission to tournaments in the UK. In other ATP and WTA competitions, the Russians play in a neutral status.