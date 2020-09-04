Highlights: Kafeel Khan took refuge in Rajasthan after his release

Increased chances of joining Congress

Muslim face can be in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Yogi has emerged as the face of opposition, Dr. Kafeel

Lucknow

Doctor Kafeel Khan, who emerged as the poster boy for the atrocities on Muslims during Yogi Adityanath’s reign, may opt for a political career in the coming days. Kafeel is getting sympathy from some opposition parties. He has however shown his inclination towards the Congress. He said, ‘In difficult times, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supported me. After my release from Mathura jail, he called and talked to me. Please tell that he also thanked Priyanka after her release.

‘Ball in Kafeel’s court’

Former Congress MLA Pradeep Mathur was present at the time of Kafeel Khan’s release from jail. He said, ‘On the directions of senior party leaders, I was constantly in touch with the district administration of Mathura and Aligarh to complete the formalities for the release of Kafil. I took him to the Rajasthan border. The Congress leader said, ‘Priyanka raised her voice in her support for humanity and to protest the atrocities against innocent people of the state by the Yogi government. It depends on Kafeel whether he wants to work with the Congress or not.

Thank you Priyanka

On the instructions of Priyanka Gandhi, Dr. Kafeel from Mathura has brought Shahnawaz Alam and other Congress leaders to Rajasthan. On Thursday, Kafeel Khan himself has said that Priyanka Gandhi has helped us a lot. Congress has struggled a lot for our release. He has gone to Rajasthan on the advice of Priyanka. Kafeel Khan himself is accepting the fact that Priyanka has come to Jaipur at Gandhi’s behest. He says that there is a Congress government in Rajasthan, so we can be safe here.

Dr. Kafeel’s ‘jail wali letter’, lines and numbers used for toilet …

The doctor has already announced that he will go to Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to organize health camps in flood-affected areas. A senior Congress leader, on the condition of not disclosing his name, said that Kafeel had the ability to become the party’s Muslim face for the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, for which the party is working to return its lost land. He said, “His fight against the state government has gained a large amount of support among the community people in Uttar Pradesh and other states.”

Got offers from many parties?

Meanwhile, a family source said that Kafeel has suffered a lot for the past three years and may have had no other option but to join politics. The family member said, ‘There are offers from many parties, but they have to decide what they want to join. It might be Congress. ‘

Kafeel Khan, who reached Jaipur after release, attacked Yogi Sarkar, said- ‘I am not safe in UP’

Came into discussion after oxygen scandal

Dr. Kafeel Khan was first arrested in August 2017 at Bar BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur after an oxygen accident in which 70 children died within three days. He was given a clean chit in a departmental inquiry, but has not been reinstated.

Arrested after giving inflammatory speech

Explain that the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday declared the arrest of Khan illegal under the National Security Act (Rasuka) and ordered his immediate release. Khan was released from Madhura jail late on Tuesday following a court order. Kafeel was jailed since January for making inflammatory speeches at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last year against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA).