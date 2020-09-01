Damian Kadzior has been called up with the Polish national team without having been able to train with Eibar. The 28-year-old Polish winger signed on Saturday with the Guipuzcoan First Division club for three seasons from the Dinamo Zagreb and he still hasn’t been able to exercise with his new teammates.

The Polish midfielder, a southpaw who plays on the right wing, reached the Basque Country to pass the medical examination prior to signing your contract with the entity from Eibar. This coincided with the movement of the Barça squad on Thursday to the Community of Madrid, where on Friday they beat Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas (0-1) and lost on Saturday at the Leganés sports city (3-1).

On Sunday, the Eibar team enjoyed a weekly rest. Monday Kadzior was absent from training at the Atxabalpe facilities, in Mondragón, for being cited by Poland. The same thing happened with the goalkeeper Dmitrovic, who has been called by the team of Serbia.

Both Kadzior and Dmitrovic will miss Eibar’s next two friendlies, on Friday (7pm) against Osasuna in Tajonar, and on Saturday (11.30 am) before the Athletic Club in Lezama. Thus, The Polish international will reach the start of the league against Celta in Ipurua -the first league match will be played on Saturday 12th or Sunday 13th of September- without having played with Eibar before.

Damian Kadzior, who has been international four times with Poland, you will have the opportunity to wear the shirt of your country in two matches of the League of Nations (League 1, Group 1) that will take place this week. The first is the Netherlands-Poland that will host the Johan Cruyff Arena stadium in Amsterdam, on Friday, September 4 (8:45 pm). The second is the Bosnia and Herzegovina-Poland that will take place in the Bilino Polje, in Zenica, on Monday, September 7 (8:45 pm).

Dmitrovic, meanwhile, will visit Russia with Serbia at Dynamo Central Stadium, Moscow, Thursday, September 3. Then, Serbia host Turkey at Rajko Mitić in Belgrade, Sunday, September 6.

Jordi Calavera leaves Eibar after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract

The right-back defender joined the Barça team in the summer of 2016 from the Gimnastic of Tarragona, but barely had opportunities to play for Barça. At first, because he didn’t convince the coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar, so that was loaned to Lugo (2016-2017 season) and Sporting de Gijón (2017-2018). After returning to Ipurua, he suffered a serious injury in a Copa del Rey match at El Molinón against Sporting that only allowed him to play one league game and another cup at Eibar during the 2018-2019 campaign.

It was again loaned to another Second Division team, Girona, with which in the 2019-2020 financial year he acted in nine league games and one more in the promotion phase to the First Division (the Girona team was surpassed in the second round by Elche, who rose). Even if the Catalan entity had the possibility of exercising a purchase option on Jordi Calavera, it did not put it into practice. Now, as a free man, I could sign for him for free Girona or another club.