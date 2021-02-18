The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam won his first election – he was appointed president of student government at the Education Center named after the first president of the republic, Akhmat Kadyrov. The head of the region announced this on his page in “In contact with”…

According to Kadyrov Sr., the campaign was organized under the close scrutiny of the election commission in compliance with all regulatory procedures. “Students of grades 3-11, teachers and administration of the Education Center took part in the voting. Of the three candidates, the absolute majority of voters (81.7 percent) voted for Adam, ”the statement says.

The head of Chechnya noted that his 13-year-old son from the first grade actively participates in the public life of the school, has sporting successes and at a very young age became a Hafiz – he learned the Koran by heart.

Whole gallery “It can be seen how few of my relatives are in the government” Proceed Photo: Said Tsarnaev / RIA Novosti one/eleven

In May 2019, Adam Kadyrov took part in the filming of the popular Turkish TV series “Resurrected Ertugrul”. “In the filming of the film, he showed all his abilities from the best side,” he said in his Instagram-account of the boy’s uncle, head of the Shali district administration Turpal-Ali Ibragimov.

In the fall of 2020, the Grazia edition revealed the rule of life for 14 children of Kadyrov. It was noted that the head of Chechnya educates them in severity: they are prohibited from having accounts on social networks, only the eldest daughter, 21-year-old Aishat, who was appointed first deputy minister of culture of Chechnya in September of the same year, has this right. In December 2020, another daughter of Kadyrov was appointed head of the preschool education department in Grozny.