Son of Chechen leader Eli Kadyrov awarded medal “For services to the republic”

The son of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, director of the sports club “Akhmat” Eli Kadyrov was awarded the medal “For services to the Chechen Republic”. This was written by the chairman of the government of the republic Magomed Daudov in his Telegram-channel.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam, who holds the post of head of the Chechen leader’s security department, was awarded the republic’s highest award, the Kadyrov Order. Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev congratulated Adam and called him “a true patriot of the homeland.”