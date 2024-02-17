The eldest son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Akhmat, was awarded the Order of Kadyrov

Akhmat Kadyrov, the eldest son of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded the Order of Kadyrov. About this in my TelegramState Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov reported to the channel.

According to Delimkhanov, Akhmat Kadyrov has proven that he is capable of solving problems of the most complex nature.

“Of course, my dear nephew is a worthy heir to his legendary grandfather, who shows excellent results in all his endeavors,” Delimkhanov wrote in his blog.