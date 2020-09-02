The daughter of the head of Chechnya, Aishat Kadyrova, has been appointed the republic’s first deputy minister of culture.

The head of the region Ramzan Kadyrov announced the signing of the corresponding decree in his Telegram channel.

The personnel decision, he said, was made on the initiative of the Chechen Minister of Culture Khozh-Baudi Daaev.

Kadyrov noted that his daughter, despite her youth, has leading experience in large-scale projects: she headed the Firdaws fashion house, whose collections were purchased in many countries.

In addition, Aishat Kadyrova made a contribution to the development of the republic’s philharmonic society, helped novice and active artists, ensembles. She was awarded the Medal for Services to the Chechen Republic.

Recently, Aishat, according to her father, studied the sphere of culture, actively interacted with well-known and leading specialists in this direction.